Neemuch: Lions Club Neemuch Platinum joins Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Lions Club Neemuch Platinum hoisted the Tricolour at Lions Platinum Square as the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign kicked off. The August 13-15 drive urges people to hoist the National Flag at their homes to mark Indiaís 75th Independence Day.

Giving further information, president Rajdeep Porwal and Sachin Garg told that with the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Lions Club also unfurled the Tricolour at Lions Platinum club on Saturday. The event was organised as per the instructions received from Lions Club District E2 3233. Meanwhile, members were seen raising patriotic slogans such as ìBharat Mata ki Jai and, ìVande Matramî while carrying the Tricolour in their hands. Members also distributed the Tricolours free of cost to the people to mark 75 years of Indian Independence and appealed to hoist the Tricolour in their homes during the period from August 13 to 15. , Nitin Wadhwa, Vikas Lodha, Ravi Dua, Arif Bhai, Raunak Motwani, Anurag Saxena and various other members of the club marked their presence.