Neemuch: Communal tension erupts in city; stone pelted, section 144 imposed

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A communal tension erupted in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh late on Monday night after some people installed a new Hanuman idol at a Dargah in Purani Kachahari area of the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP Neemuch) Suraj Kumar Verma said that four FIRs including one for desecrating the religious place, have been registered in this regard and around nine persons have been rounded up so far.

Locals alleged that a mosque was set ablaze by the mob amidst the clashes.

SP Neemuch Suraj Kumar Verma | FP Photo

Verma said that the people of both the communities had gathered over there and got involved in a scuffle. They were called to the control room for further talks. But later, some youngsters and some nuisance mongers pelted stones and damaged a few motorcycles.

Following which the matter escalated and a large number of people gathered. After that the police used tear gas shells to disperse the gathering of the people from the spot.

“We have got information about the injury sustained by one boy in the clash. He has been taken to the Udaipur hospital. We have deployed a heavy police force in the area and have advised the residents to stay indoors,” SP Verma said.

Advertisement

Police force deployed in the area | FP Photo

SP Verma further said that strict action would be taken against the person found violating the guidelines and spreading the rumours in the area.

There are govt CCTV cameras installed in the area including some private CCTV cameras, if anyone is found creating nuisance, police will take suo moto action on them, SP verma added.

Following the scuffle, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Neha Meena issued instructions to impose section 144 restricting the public gathering in the area.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:25 AM IST