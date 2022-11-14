Neemuch: CBN intercepts trailer carrying illicit poppy straw

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti drug operations, a team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit acting on a specific intelligence, officers of Preventive and Intelligence Cell Singoli intercepted one trailer truck (22-wheeled) carrying cement bags which were used to conceal 39 black plastic bags containing poppy straw weighing 787.80 kilogram on Sunday near Chittorgarh.

After receiving specific intelligence that a trailer truck will be transporting illicit poppy straw in large quantities under the pretext of transporting cement, a preventive team of CBN, Singoli was formed and dispatched.

The team intercepted the truck and recovered 39 black plastic bags weighing 787.800 kilogram of illicit poppy straw from the said vehicle concealed between 789 bags of cement.

The recovered poppy straw along with the trailer truck and cement bags have been seized under relevant provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. One person has been arrested in this case. Further investigation is under progress.