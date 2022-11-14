Khargone: 3 booked for illegal storage, sale of fuel

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were booked in a case related to the illegal storage and sale of fuel at a bio-diesel pump along with three godowns located near Nimrani Industrial Area of Khargone district.

In a crackdown against adulteration of diesel and petrol, a special team was formed by district collector Kumar Purushottam to investigate illegal storage of diesel found at pump and godown in Nimrani Industrial Area.

SDM Agrim Kumar, a member of the investigation team, said that a detailed probe in the matter is underway. Assistant food supply officer Bharat Singh Jamre filed a case against MRB Biofuels and oil partners Mahesh Ramswaroop, Raunak Madhusudan Garg and Matadin Agarwal for illegal storage of 40 quintals of FCI wheat at the firm.

The cost of wheat is expected to be around Rs 68k. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act at Balakwada police station for violation of provisions of MP Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015.

On the second day of the investigation, a total of 268 sacks of urea were seized. Samples of seized urea (and by-products) from infantry petro-chemicals have been seized and will be sent to Bhopal for further testing.