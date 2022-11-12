Indore: Narcotics wing seizes 145 cannabis plants

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics wing of the police raided a farmland in Badnawar tehsil in Dhar district and recovered 145 saplings of cannabis from there, an officer said on Saturday. The landowner was not there during the raid, so he could not be arrested.

DSP (Narcotics) Santosh Hada said they recived a tip that a person was growing cannabis in his field in Gundikheda village in Badnawar Tehsil. After the information, the narcotics team led by DSP Hada reached the mentioned place on Friday. The team raided the field of one Jagdish Osari of the village and found that cannabis was being grown there.

The narcotics officers seized about 145 saplings of the cannabis plant from the field and a case under the relevant section of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. Some places were also raided by the officials in search of the accused but he could not be arrested. The value of cannabis is about Rs 3 lakh in the international market.

Man arrested with cannabis worth Rs 12,000

Banganga police on Saturday arrested a man while he was carrying cannabis in the area. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the accused named Anil Borasi, a resident of the Bhagirathpura, was caught while carrying cannabis on his bike. The police recovered the cannabis weighing 1.2 kilograms from the accused and booked him under section 8/20 of the NDPS act. Seven criminal cases were registered against the accused for his involvement in different cases in the city. The police are also trying to know about the person who provided cannabis to him.

