Indore: Committee formed for Nasha Mukti campaign

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to eradicate the problem of drug addiction in children, the Women and Child Development Department on Friday decided to form a committee that will focus on conducting various programmes and introduce schemes regarding the “Nasha Mukti” campaign. The department aims to introduce new ideas in the form of singing and street plays.

“It is important for the department to introduce new schemes so that we can work more towards our goal of eradicating drug addiction in children. Our department will also focus on adults and teenagers that come under the influence of drugs. The department has now formed a new committee which includes CDPOs, administrative officers, and Anganwadi workers who will go door to door to provide guidance.” said, Ramniwas Bhudheliya, AD, Integrated Child Protection scheme.

A ‘Sangeet Nisha’ programme has been introduced in which the committee members will go from door to door in rural areas of the district where street plays and musical performances will be presented in front of the people.

The initiative will involve the participation of Childline, the Women Welfare Committee, local police administration, and NGOs who will be helping the committee throughout the campaign. The students in the Anganwadi will also be part of street plays and the children or adults who wish to seek help from the department will be shifted to a rehabilitation centre by the committee. The awareness campaign is a step to reach rural sections of society and educate them about the harmful effects of the substance. I will also be asking them to desist from cultivating the habit of tobacco consumption, the officer said.