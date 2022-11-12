Indore: ‘Youth at forefront of new start-up and innovation ecosystem’

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union minister of state for electronics & information technology and skill development and entrepreneurship, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, on Friday said that a new ecosystem of start-ups and innovation is blowing in the country, and young talents across the country are at its forefront.

Chandrashekhar was speaking at the Pride of MP Award function here. He said that this new ecosystem will continue to grow and will play an important role in expanding the digital economy of the country as the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in a mission mode in tier-2 and 3 cities.

The minister said that India today has become not only the fastest-growing economy in the world but also one of the strongest in shaping the innovation ecosystem.

He said, "Today's policy will not be tomorrow's policy in the field of technology and tomorrow's policy will not be the day after tomorrow’s policy. The policy of the last two years will not last for the next five years. It is a process of continuous change.”

MP Shankar Lalwani said that the country and the state both have developed a better start-up ecosystem. Thus, the number of registration of start-ups is increasing every month.

Earlier, Sawan Laddha of Invest Indore Organisation informed that there are 700 start-ups in the city at present, out of which 200 are being run by women. Young industrialist and director of Mittal Appliances said that there are 75 entrepreneurs across the State in the start-up and IT sectors.