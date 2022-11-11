e-Paper Get App
Indore: Teacher-student rift appears over football team selection

Friday, November 11, 2022
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute between a student of the physical education department of DAVV and a professor came to light during the selection of the university’s football team.

A student of physical education alleged that professor Dr Mukesh Solanki had tried arm-twisting her during the selection of the team. However, the professor rubbished the allegations and said that the girl was making the allegations only because she had not been selected. The professor also alleged that the girl tried to argue with him after not being selected.

The university’s football team selection was being done at St Paul College in which 16 students were selected on Wednesday. Eight students were from the university’s teaching departments and selection was done by a five-member committee.

The students had lodged a verbal complaint against Dr Solanki with HoD Dr Deepak Mehta.

