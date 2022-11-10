e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Raipur team visits Indore Development Authority office in city

Indore: Raipur team visits Indore Development Authority office in city

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and senior officers explained to the team through a presentation and answered their questions

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Indore (madhya Pradesh): A team of the Raipur Development Authority comprising Shiv Singh Thakur, vice-chairman of the Authority, and 4 members of the board of directors, visited the IDA office to study its working methods, IDA officials said on Thursday.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and senior officers explained to the team through a presentation and answered their questions. Site visit of major works of the authority was also done by the team.

The team was informed that, recently, the implementation of 8 TPS schemes on 2,300 hectares was being ensured by the Indore Development Authority at a cost of about Rs 3,500 crore, claimed to be the highest in Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Bhopal: Home minister urges Kanpuri to reconsider his decision of not visiting Indore again  
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: MR 10-Radisson Square corridor almost complete

Indore: MR 10-Radisson Square corridor almost complete

Indore: Now, you can buy unreserved train ticket on app from radius of 20 km

Indore: Now, you can buy unreserved train ticket on app from radius of 20 km

Guna: Divyangjan Swabhiman Padyatra ends after minister’s assurance

Guna: Divyangjan Swabhiman Padyatra ends after minister’s assurance

Konyakala murder case: Police nab accused after 16 years

Konyakala murder case: Police nab accused after 16 years

Sendhwa: Third accused held for duping people

Sendhwa: Third accused held for duping people