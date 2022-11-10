Indore: Raipur team visits Indore Development Authority office in city

FP Photo

Indore (madhya Pradesh): A team of the Raipur Development Authority comprising Shiv Singh Thakur, vice-chairman of the Authority, and 4 members of the board of directors, visited the IDA office to study its working methods, IDA officials said on Thursday.

IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and senior officers explained to the team through a presentation and answered their questions. Site visit of major works of the authority was also done by the team.

The team was informed that, recently, the implementation of 8 TPS schemes on 2,300 hectares was being ensured by the Indore Development Authority at a cost of about Rs 3,500 crore, claimed to be the highest in Madhya Pradesh.

