Bhopal: Home minister urges Kanpuri to reconsider his decision of not visiting Indore again  

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra has appealed to kirtan singer Manpreet Singh Kanpuri to Kanpuri to rethink his decision not to visit Indore again. A row had erupted over the presence of Congress leader Kamal Nath at a Sikh religious event in Indore where Kanpuri apparently referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after Nath left the venue and slammed organisers. The incident occurred on Tuesday at a religious event organised on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Mishra termed the incident "shameful and extremely sad". "Just as demonic forces used to obstruct yagnas of sages and seers in ancient times, more or less the same behaviour was seen in the Indore programme. What else can be expected from the accused involved in the 1984 genocide?" he asked.

Stating that the resentment of Kanpuri was justified, the minister, however, asked him to reconsider his decision of not visiting Indore again saying that the singer should not punish Indore residents and entire residents of the state for the misdeeds of some people.

Nath, who heads the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress, former BJP MP Krishna Murari Moghe and others attended the event organised at Khalsa College. After Nath left the venue, Kanpuri lashed out at the organisers from the stage over inviting the former chief minister who is accused of a role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

"What principles are you talking about? You were burned by putting tyres. Yet you don't mend ways. What kind of politics do you want to do?" Kanpuri said in Punjabi.The kirtan singer said he will not visit Indore again.

