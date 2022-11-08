Bhopal: Teachings of Guru Nanak still relevant says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to treat everyone as equal and walk on the path of love and compassion were still relevant. The path shown by him will pave way for eternal peace in the world. Ek Noor Se Sab Jag Upajya, Chouhan said while citing Nanak.

He was addressing religious gathering after offering prayers at Nanaksar Gurdwara situated on Hamidia Road on Guru Nanak Jayanti on Tuesday. It was 553rd Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev.

He offered Ardas (prayers) at Gurdwara for happiness, prosperity of the people. He ended his speech with chants, Jo Bole So Nihal - Sat Sri Akal and Wahe Guru ka Khalsa - Wahe Guru ki Fateh. The chief minister also listened to Shabad Kirtan at gurdwara.

Shawls and emblems were presented to chief minister on behalf of the gurdwara. The chief minister served food at langar and washed utensils. New and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang was also present.

