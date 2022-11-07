Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulates the recipients of National Awards

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated Principal Secretary Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing Manish Singh, Principal Secretary Endowment Sanjeev Jha, Collector Ujjain Ashish Singh and CEO Smart City Ashish Pathak for their exemplary performance.

He congratulated them through Twitter. The officials have received Chief Minister Excellence Award for Innovation.

CM Chouhan said that the efforts of officers, employees and institutions for development and making the lives of citizens joyful by performing brilliantly in the implementation of government schemes and public welfare activities are commendable. Through Twitter, he extended good wishes to the officers honoured with National Awards from the Central Government in the year 2022, districts that received Chief Minister Excellence Award for outstanding performance in government schemes, officers honoured with Chief Minister Excellence Award 2022 for innovation and institutions awarded Chief Minister Gaurav Samman 2022.

He said that the dedication and readiness of team Madhya Pradesh is exemplary. The outstanding and amazing innovations of the teams from the selected districts to be awarded in the innovation category are commendable. He also congratulated the institutions which have been awarded Madhya Pradesh Gaurav Samman-2022.

Notably, in the series of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day programme, citations are being given to recipients of national level awards 2022. Along with this, institutions which gave excellent performance in government schemes and other categories have been selected for Madhya Pradesh Gaurav Samman.

CM congratulated Principal Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Umakant Umrao for receiving citation on Madhya Pradesh bagging the first prize in Swachhta Survekshan (Gramin) 2022 in the category of states of western region for ODF sustainability. He also congratulated Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania.

Commissioner of Police Bhopal Makrand Deuskar, DCP Headquarter Vineet Kapoor, ACP Headquarter Ajay Mishra were congratulated for ranking of Police Stations in Civil Service Delivery, Information Technology and Good Governance category in Chief Minister Excellence Award in six categories for innovation.

