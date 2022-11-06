Bhopal: National meet on diabetes focuses on revolutionary techniques

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cardiologist Dr PC Manoria said that two groups of drugs SGL T-2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor had revolutionised the treatment of diabetes. Both the drugs besides, controlling sugar, reduce heart attacks and delay the progress of chronic kidney disease.

National convention, which was on diabetes and heart attack, focused on miraculous drugs and revolutionary techniques to make life of diabetic patients and heart patients easy.

Dr Ashok Sen, interventional cardiologist, said, “In heart attack, if angioplasty is performed within first three hours, the result are excellent and mortality is greatly reduced.”

According to Dr VG Pradeep Kumar of Calicut, if clot in artery of the brain is dissolved in three to four hours, paralysis can be minimised to considerable extent. Dr PN Rao of Hyderabad, said that obesity, diabetes and alcohol were common causes. Reduction in weight is important to treat these diseases, he added.