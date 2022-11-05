Bhopal: Student commits suicide on insult by principal, teachers on busting cracker in school

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Class 12 committed suicide in Gwalior after he was insulted by teachers and principal on bursting crackers in school in Gwalior. However, it is not clear who burst cracker in washroom.

Principal, class teachers and a maths teacher of Vivekanand Higher Secondary School, Gwalior, have been booked for insulting student. No one has been arrested so far, according to police.

As per the report, student went to school with his younger brother on November 3. After lunch time, someone lit firecracker, which led to chaos in school. Class teacher, and others teachers rushed and they spotted Mahendra alias Rohit Kushwah at the gate. They, without verifying the case, took Mahendra Kushwah to principal Virendra Rana’s chamber. Principal insulted him and threatened to rusticate him from school. Mahendra was so depressed that he went to aunty house and hanged himself.

He made a noose from her sari and hanged himself. When Mahendra was not seen for some time, his aunt reached the room and found her hanging. The aunt informed the family members and the police. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but he was declared brought dead.

Bilaua police station TI Ramesh Shakya said, “Principal Virendra Rana, class teacher Shilpi, and teacher Shambhu have been booked. It is not clear who lit firecrackers in washroom. No one has been arrested so far.”