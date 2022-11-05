Bhopal: Fire in building, 50 children trapped and rescued

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out in the office of a property broker in Karond area on Friday morning. When the incident took place, 50 children were studying in the school conducted on the second floor of the building, police said on Friday. A big tragedy was averted as timely action was taken by neighbours and police.

According to assistant commissioner of police, at 12 noon, the police got information that an office of a contractor caught fire in Karond area. The fire safety officer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Rameshwar Neel told Free Press that the fire tender from Gandhi Nagar area controlled the fire.

According to ACP, students were attending classes when fire broke out. As soon as the police came to know about school children, the police and others took them to another floor in a safe area.

After the fire was controlled, the children were brought down. Good number of police personnel reached the spot and joined the rescue work.

