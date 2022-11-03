MP: High Court puts stay on ban of hookah bars in Bhopal

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh high court issued a stay on the implementation of Bhopal Collector’s order banning hookah bars and lounges in the city.

It was after hearing the petition filed by hookah bar operator, the High court issued notice to the state government and Bhopal collector on the matter.

The further hearing on this matter will be held on 28 November. According to the petition there was a central law of 2003 that is already in force which is connected to the public use of Tobacco and Cigarettes, it can be prosecuted only if violated. The high Court has asked for the response from Bhopal collector, state government and responsible officials on this matter.

The petition also questioned the use of Section 144 of the CRPC by the collector, which can only be used in the case of emergency.

Notably on 14 October under section 144, Bhopal Collector issued an order banning the operation of hookah bars in Bhopal.