Bhopal: PRARAMBH organised for MBA students

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An inspirational session was organised for the newly-admitted MBA students of Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management (SHIM) under the orientation session titled PRARAMBH on the campus on Wednesday.

Director of the institution Dr Ashish Thakur welcomed all the chief guests. Secretary of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Education Society AC Sadhwani addressed the students of the new MBA batch and shed light on social service works being carried out by the institute.

This was followed by chairman Siddh Bhauji’s address who sought introduction from the students first and then inspired them to take care of their parents. He also laid emphasis on following hobbies and advised the girl students to include any one activity in their daily routine for physical exercise.

Siddh Bhauji underlined the importance of devotion. He distributed books to all girl students. The session was conducted by Dr Komal Taneja.