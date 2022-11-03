e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: PRARAMBH organised for MBA students

Bhopal: PRARAMBH organised for MBA students

Siddh Bhauji underlined the importance of devotion. He distributed books to all girl students

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An inspirational session was organised for the newly-admitted MBA students of Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management (SHIM) under the orientation session titled PRARAMBH on the campus on Wednesday.

Director of the institution Dr Ashish Thakur welcomed all the chief guests. Secretary of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Education Society AC Sadhwani addressed the students of the new MBA batch and shed light on social service works being carried out by the institute.

This was followed by chairman Siddh Bhauji’s address who sought introduction from the students first and then inspired them to take care of their parents. He also laid emphasis on following hobbies and advised the girl students to include any one activity in their daily routine for physical exercise.

Siddh Bhauji underlined the importance of devotion. He distributed books to all girl students. The session was conducted by Dr Komal Taneja.

Read Also
Bhopal: Lecture on ‘Issues of Governance and Administration in Environment, Forest and Wildlife...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: PRARAMBH organised for MBA students

Bhopal: PRARAMBH organised for MBA students

MP: Tree felling on rise in Sehore

MP: Tree felling on rise in Sehore

Jabalpur: 2 held for plying trucks with same registration number

Jabalpur: 2 held for plying trucks with same registration number

Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisory for anaemia prevention

Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisory for anaemia prevention

Narmadapuram: Ladli Laxmi Park inaugurated amid MP Foundation Day celebrations

Narmadapuram: Ladli Laxmi Park inaugurated amid MP Foundation Day celebrations