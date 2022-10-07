Bhopal: Lecture on ‘Issues of Governance and Administration in Environment, Forest and Wildlife Sectors’ at IIFM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal, conducted a lecture on Issues of Governance and Administration in the Environment, Forest and Wildlife sectors.

Bharat Jyoti, IFS and Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), who has extensive experience in the domain of environment, ecology, forests, wildlife and conservation, led the lecture. The inaugural function was presided over by K Ravichandran, IFS and Director of IIFM.

The primary goal of the lecture was to engage students in an interactive discussion about policies, strategies of forest and sustainable management, conservation and various gaps and reforms that are required.

The lecture covered a wide range of topics, including the rule of law, the framework and operational activities of Indian forest and wildlife laws, their relevance, reforms over time, implementations, drawbacks and areas for improvement. The significance of a systematic approach that integrates state, capital and community equally was also extensively discussed. Bharat Jyoti also emphasised upon the point that the approach that the nation takes up from now till 2030 is the most crucial one, urging young minds to be the torch-bearers of achieving this in the coming days.

The lecture was followed by an enthusiastic interactive session, where the students raised questions on various aspects of conservation, systems thinking, research, balancing rights and laws, etc.

