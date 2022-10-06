Bhopal Railway division plan to save Rs 25 cr in next three years afoot

representative pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway division has set a target to cut down its expenses on cleanliness and save up to Rs 25 crore in next three years. For the same, the rail division will outsource cleanliness work, said railway officials.

Senior divisional commercial manager Priyanka Dixit said following the guidelines of Railway Board, the contract of cleaning the stations has been awarded to outside agencies.

The quality cleaning of the area fixed by the railway on the station premises has to be done by the contractor using man power/machine and cleaning material. The contractor will be paid as per the work done.

Through this cost cutting in expenditure, the Bhopal division is expected to save around Rs 24.55 crore in the next three years, Dixit added.

Bhopal Divisional Railway Administration is constantly striving towards providing a clean, beautiful and pleasant environment to its passengers at the station premises.

Cleanliness of station premises is an essential part of passenger service and to maintain it better, contracts of cleaning stations of Bhopal division have been awarded. There will be no compromise on cleanliness, said the official.