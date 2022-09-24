Neemuch: ADM inspects arrangements ahead of Bhadwa Mata Fair

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Shardiya Navratri, ADM Neha Meena along with additional SP Kanesh and other senior officials inspected the arrangements being made for the nine-day fair here at the Bhadwa Mata temple on Friday.

As a part of the inspection, officials visited fair premises to review the preparation for the festival. Necessary instructions were given to speed up all under-construction work at the premises.

Officials also reviewed the preparations and arrangements being put in place for two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking and sought information regarding security arrangements at the premises. The SDM gave necessary instructions to the gram panchayat and the fair organising committee to ensure cleanliness at the temple and fair premises.

She also gave instructions to the concerned official to deploy a medical team at the premises to deal with emergency situations. Additional SP Kanesh said that a large number of devotees are expected to attend the Bhadwa fair. In view of this, measures are being taken by departments to make sure that devotees don't face any problems. Surveillance would be carried out with help of CCTV installed at the site.

A police team will be deployed to avert any untoward incident. Necessary instructions have been given to the organising committee to ensure the availability of food and drinking water at subsidised rates. During inspections, SDM Mamta Khede, tehsildar Ajay Hinge, police station in-charge Neemuch city, Karni Singh Shaktawat, traffic in-charge Mohan Bharat, Subedar Dharmendra Gaur and others were also present.