Neemuch: 3 children rescued by Jiran police after they lost way in forest, had gone to graze goats

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Three children who left their village to graze goats in nearby forest were found safe by police on Sunday.

Police used drone cameras to look for them after Prakash Bhil, resident of Sakrani, reached Jiran police station at midnight on May 23 to file a complaint. He told police that his son Yashwant, 9, along with his friends Mukesh, 8 and Kailash, 15 had gone to jungle to graze goats but did not return home.

When the information about missing children was sent to control room in Neemuch and senior officials, district Neemuch Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police Sundar Singh Kanesh started a search operation.

Teams from Jeeran police station, Neemuch Cantt Police Station, Neemuch City police station, Thane Baghana reached Sakrani on Sunday morning with drone cameras and started search.

The police took help of villagers. As a result, they were able to recover children after receiving information about their presence in a farm located 1 kilometre away from the village.

The children told police that they went away from their village to eat watermelons and had lost their way due to dark but local residents helped them to stay safe.