Alirapur: 3 children drown in nullah as they took cattle for grazing in Bakodia village

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three children drowned in a nullah as they took cattle for grazing in Bakodia village on Tuesday evening. The village falls under Chandpur police station area in Alirajpur district.

Police station incharge Mohan Singh Dawar said Vikram, son of Sur Singh Bhil (6 years), Vesta son of Kaliya Bhil (7 years) and Jitendra son of Chamar (6 years) went to graze the cattle and didn’t return till evening. As a result, their family members started looking for them.

The family members found their clothes near the nullah. It was then that they suspected that children may have drowned while entering deep water. Later, their bodies were taken out from the nullah.

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to families. Police have registered the case.