'Need to solve Khachrod drinking water woes immediately'

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat raised the issue of the supply of unsafe drinking water in the village and demanded immediate redressal of this problem during a meeting with officials at the Khachrod municipal council office.

In the meeting, municipal council administrator Purushottam Kumar and water supply in-charge HR Goyal informed Shekhawat that water supply is provided from Chambal dam located in Nagda town and filtration is being done at the filter plant situated on the banks of the Chambal River.

The meeting was informed that the filter unit has been cleaned of the mud and other siltation and the tanks of the village too have been thoroughly washed and cleaned recently.

Along with this, tenders have been issued for purchasing the filters. These filters would be purchased as soon as permitted and the old filters would be replaced at the earliest.

Shekhawat directed the administrator Purushottam Kumar and the water supply in-charge Goyal to take water samples from the Chambal river and send it to Ujjain laboratory for proper evaluation and insisted that the report should be received at the earliest. In the meeting, BJP municipal president Chetan Sharma, BJP leader Sitaram Parmar and others were also present.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:01 PM IST