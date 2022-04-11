Khachrod: Congress MLA demands power tariff hike rollback

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda - Khachrod MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has demanded the state government to roll back the power tariff hike. The government had recently revised the electricity charges† in the state. In a letter to the chief minister and the minister of energy, the Congress MLA state that the hike in power charges has put an additional financial burden on the common man. The decision is against the interest of consumers who have been receiving hefty electricity bills.

In many places, especially in rural areas, there are no electricity meters and the power distribution company has been sending average bills, read the letter. And now the company has decided to increase per unit charges† in coming†months, which is not justified, said the legislator in his letter.

Though the regulatory commission is claiming that increase is merely 2.6%, but now the consumers who have been getting monthly bills of Rs 200, will see a 14 % hike in the bills and they will end up paying around Rs 228 per month, wrote Gurjar.

This had added to woes of the people who are already facing the brunt of rising inflation over fuel price hike, LPG, rise in prices of essential commodities and also the financial fallout of Covid-19, Gurjar said.

