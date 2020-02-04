Need to plant 400 crore saplings in MP this year to achieve 33% forest cover: APCCF Dr PC Dubey

Indore: To achieve the targeted 33 percent forest coverage in the state, it is necessary to plant a total of 400 crore saplings in the state within this year, said Dr PC Dubey (APCCF), additional principal chief conservator of forests, Bhopal. He said this while addressing a workshop of forest officials in Indore and nearby districts held at forest office in Indore.
“As per parameters of National Forest Policy-1988 and State Forest Policy-2005, 33 percent forest area in the state is necessary,” Dubey said. He added that the total population in Madhya Pradesh is around seven and a half crores.
“The population of Indore Forest Circle is 72.16 lakhs and we need to plant 42 crore saplings to achieve 33 percent target of forest cover,” Dubey said.
Similarly, the total population of Khandwa Forest Circle is 53.26 lakh, and there is need to plant 38 crore plants in this area too.
The total population of Ujjain forest circle is 86.84 lakh. For the improvement of environment, 102 crore saplings are also required in this area.
Dubey said that trees can also be planted on rams along agricultural field. Farmers can try to plant more valuable species like teak and saja.
“There is a wide scope of bamboo planting in Alirajpur, a tribal-dominated district of Indore division, where the climate is suitable,” Dubey said.
He added that soil of Sendwa and Bhabra (CS Nagar) tehsils is suitable for bamboo production.
