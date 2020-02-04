Need to plant 400 crore saplings in MP this year to achieve 33% forest cover: APCCF Dr PC Dubey

Indore: To achieve the targeted 33 percent forest coverage in the state, it is necessary to plant a total of 400 crore saplings in the state within this year, said Dr PC Dubey (APCCF), additional principal chief conservator of forests, Bhopal. He said this while addressing a workshop of forest officials in Indore and nearby districts held at forest office in Indore.

“As per parameters of National Forest Policy-1988 and State Forest Policy-2005, 33 percent forest area in the state is necessary,” Dubey said. He added that the total population in Madhya Pradesh is around seven and a half crores.

“The population of Indore Forest Circle is 72.16 lakhs and we need to plant 42 crore saplings to achieve 33 percent target of forest cover,” Dubey said.