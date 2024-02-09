Need To Identify Power Feeders Making High Loss: Discom MD | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that it is important to identify the high loss-making feeders and to take steps to cut down the losses.

“Along with matching the demand and supply of electricity, timely revenue collection and gradual reduction in losses are the top priority. The cause of loss should also be resolved in time by preventing power theft, technical loss, equipment malfunction, repair work etc,” he said while addressing a review meeting of engineers from all 15 districts under West Discom on Thursday.

Tomar said that distribution transformer and power transformer should not be overloaded. “This causes a lot of trouble for us. Superintending engineers should also continuously review reducing feeder loss and load on transformers as per rules,” he added.

Tomar said that there should be continuous checking of zero consumption electricity connections in cities and valid reasons for zero consumption should also be written down.

He directed that works of new sub-station, additional power transformer, feeder separation, new line, additional distribution transformer installation, capacitor bank etc under RDSS should be completed on time.

He said that only pre-planned shutdown should be taken as per the need of general urgent work and only extremely urgent and emergency work should be in the non-pre-planned category, these too should be accounted for along with the reason.

The MD gave instructions to do electricity-related work in the illegal colonies and provide connections by taking the charges as per rules.