Need to check content of web series: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: After Shivraj Singh Chouhan government ordered probe following controversy over a scene in web series “A Suitable Boy”, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijyavargiya stated that he was being against vulgarity being served on the OTT platforms and that the central government should make arrangements to control OTT content.

“People say that web series provide work to new artists. That’s good for artists. But we don’t need such web series that spread pornography in the society,” Vijayvargiya told reporters.

On Love-Jihad issue, Vijayvargiya said: “We have to understand the definition of love jihad. If it is done as a conspiracy then it is wrong. The MLAs will decide how many years of punishment should be provided for love-jihad accused.”

Claiming that paternalism (pathawad) is rooted in Congress, the senior BJP leader said that paternalism is identity of Congress. “If paternalism is eradicated then Congress will be finished,” he added.

On the drug connection of Bollywood, he said "The plane was heading to one place but landed at some other place. It was investigation about suicide/murder of actor Sushant Singh but the drug mafia of Bollywood stumbled out. Bollywood fake heroes stand exposed today.”

200 seats target for WB

BJP incharge of West Bengal, Vijayvargiya said that their target in West Bengal is to win 200 seats. “Our demand for elections is that the state police should be kept away from elections. Contract killing has started in West Bengal.

More ministers should be from Indore

Replying to a regarding ministers from Indore in state Cabient, Vijayvargiya stated that there should be more than one minister from Indore. “There were times when there used to be two to three ministers from Indore.”

On the increasing cases of coronavirus in the city, Vijayvargiya said that he was not in favor of imposing curfew in the day. He, however, stated people should worry about themselves and society and follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Lamp event extended to Feb 28

The BJP’s plan of lighting 16 earthen lamps on the occasion of Kartik Purnima at Pitru Parvat has been deferred due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

Date of the event has been extended. The event will be now be held on February 28 as on the same date Pran-Prathistha of Lord Hanuma was done. “More than 32000 people will light lamps at the event. We have also given information about the event to the Guinness Book of World Records. During the event, one and a quarter million Sundar Kandas will be recited. The purpose of the event is to liberate the world from Coronavirus,” he said.