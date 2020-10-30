Indore: Kamal Nath’s betrayal of public resulted in by-polls, fair polls not possible in West Bengal without Prez rule, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said here on Friday that former chief minister Kamal Nath’s arrogance and betrayal of the public is responsible for the by-elections on 28 seats in the state.

“For the first time, by-elections is taking place on 28 seats in any state. All this is because Nath was arrogant and betrayed the trust of people,” he told reporters.

Vijayvargiya also targeted Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh. He dubbed Sajjan Singh Verma as “naïve and mad”.

On many leaders coming into the saffron fold, Vijayvargiya said that, the senior BJP leaders said that the youth does not see a future in the Congress so they are boarding in the “Modi’s development express.”

“Anybody who has self-respect would leave the Congress and join the BJP,” he said.

Vijayvargiya stated that they could have toppled the Congress led state government earlier also but they did not do so on the request of the central leadership.

“Nath government itself fell from the disgust of the Congressmen. BJP has no role in it,” he said.

Vijayvargiya said that even Rahul Gandhi's described the 'item' remark against Imrati Devi as “unfortunate” but Nath's is so arrogant that he still did not apologize for it.

The senior BJP leader said that a Pakistani minister exposed the truth in their own parliament by admitting to the fact that they were behind Pulwama terror attack.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of lowering the morale of Indian Army, Vijayvargiya said that while sharing the stage with Tejashwi Yadav he claims that China has entered 1200 km inside India. “Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge of geography,” he said.

“Fair polls not possible in WB without Prez rule”

Alleging criminalisation of bureaucracy in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya said that free and fair election in that state was not possible under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime unless President's rule is imposed.

Vijayvargiya, who is BJP's in-charge of West Bengal, said this a day after WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

"It is my personal opinion that free and fair election is not possible there (West Bengal) without the imposition of President's rule as politicisation of bureaucracy has happened in that state. It is ok up to that, but now criminalisation of bureaucracy has also happened there," he said.