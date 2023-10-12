Navratri 2023: Garba Only Till 10pm

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Police and administration are geared up to ensure social harmony and law and order in the town during upcoming Navratri.

In order to ensure adherence to Election Commission’s guidelines a meeting of the Peace Committee was organised in police station. Naib Tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, city inspector Sher Singh Baghel and municipal CMO Ishwar Mahale were present.

In wake of model code of conduct, Garba organisers were asked to wind up their events by 10pm. Naib Tehsildar Sisodiya said that members should cooperate with district administration in ensuring peace during the festival. He stressed on coordination and compliance with the norms laid down by the district administration for peaceful conduct of the festival.

Apart from members of Navratri organisers, municipal and electricity board officials, representatives of various societies, political party workers also attended the meeting.

