 Navratri 2023: Garba Only Till 10pm
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNavratri 2023: Garba Only Till 10pm

Navratri 2023: Garba Only Till 10pm

Administration holds peace committee meeting with Navratri organisers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Police and administration are geared up to ensure social harmony and law and order in the town during upcoming Navratri.

In order to ensure adherence to Election Commission’s guidelines a meeting of the Peace Committee was organised in police station. Naib Tehsildar Sunil Sisodia, city inspector Sher Singh Baghel and municipal CMO Ishwar Mahale were present.

In wake of model code of conduct, Garba organisers were asked to wind up their events by 10pm. Naib Tehsildar Sisodiya said that members should cooperate with district administration in ensuring peace during the festival. He stressed on coordination and compliance with the norms laid down by the district administration for peaceful conduct of the festival.

Apart from members of Navratri organisers, municipal and electricity board officials, representatives of various societies, political party workers also attended the meeting.

Read Also
Follow Your Habit, Make Indore No 1 In Voting Too, Says Dy EC
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Clear Dues In 7 Days Or Face Power Cut

MP: Clear Dues In 7 Days Or Face Power Cut

MP: Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Module Busted, 4 Held With Arms

MP: Inter-State Weapon Smuggling Module Busted, 4 Held With Arms

Navratri 2023: Garba Only Till 10pm

Navratri 2023: Garba Only Till 10pm

MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Over Rs 5L Seized, 4 Held

MP: Illicit Liquor Worth Over Rs 5L Seized, 4 Held

MP: Cong Cries Foul Over Govt Advts In Trains, Saklecha Files Plaint With EC

MP: Cong Cries Foul Over Govt Advts In Trains, Saklecha Files Plaint With EC