Navratri 2022: Goddess of the third day, Chandraghanta

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandraghanta is the third Navadurga form of goddess Mahadevi. Her name means ‘One who has a half-moon shaped like a bell. Her third eye is always open and she is always ready for war against demons’. She is also known as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi. Goddess Parvati is worshipped in the form of Devi Chandraghanta as the Goddess of forgiveness and peace. She is believed to reward people with her grace, bravery and courage. She carries kamal, gada, bow & arrow, trishul, and chakra, while the lion is her vahana.

How to worship Maa Chandraghanta

One should offer milk or kheer to the Goddess as part of bhog. It is believed that milk is one of her favourites. So, one can offer any sweet dish made with milk.

Jewellery trends

With the grand Navratri celebration taking place after 2 years, people are taking extra care of their attire and appearance before stepping out of their houses.

Old-patterned jewellery is no longer trendy as it is heavy. People prefer light-weight ornaments that are easier to manage while performing garba.

Ritu Kalwani, jewellery shop owner told Free Press that people ask for heavy looking but light-weight malas, and pair it with a traditional set of earrings. Maang Tikka with broad pendent is in demand which covers most parts of the forehead and it has replaced heavy traditional head décor teeka.

She added, “Trend of kamarband has changed as people prefer broad paatas decorated with ghungroos on their waist. They also come asking for very thin chain of silver.”

Men on the other hand, who used to demand kada (Traditional handband) have shifted their interest to just a smart watch in their hand. Hence, the only jewellery for the men seems to have lost its demand.

Healthy fasting this year

Dry fruit ladoos are everyone’s favourite. They give energy and are nutritious.

Ingredients

3tbsp raisins

*1tbsp ghee

*1cup seedless dates / khajur

*1/4cup pistachios

1/4cup cashews

1/2 tsp cardamom pwd

1/4cup almonds

Recipe

1. Take 1 cup of seedless dates and dry blend it coarsely. Keep aside.

2. Finely chop cashews, pistachios and almonds.

3. Take a kadai and add a tbsp of ghee.

4. Add all the dry fruits like raisins, cashews, pistachios and almonds.

5. Fry them on medium flame for 3-4 minutes till they change colour lightly.

6. Add coarsely blended dates.

7. Continue to fry on medium flame and keep smashing dates with a spatula. This helps dates to separate out and mix uniformly with other dry fruits.

8. Also add cardamom powder and continue to sauté till the dates start releasing oil.

9. Turn off the flame and let it cool for a minute or two.

10. Immediately start making ladoos. Do not allow it to cool completely.

11. Serve immediately or store ladoos in an airtight container.

- Recipe by Dr Reena Jain, Nutritionist

