Indore: Swachh city intensifies drive to rid city of pigs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city of the country intensified its drive to rid the city of pigs which are spreading filth and spoiling the cleanliness.

A team of Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday caught 80 pigs and released them outside the municipal limits.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that IMC has been receiving complaints from people regarding pigs spreading filth in their areas and ruining cleanliness and beauty of the city.

“Taking the complaints seriously, we started the drive to make Swachh city free from pigs,” he added.

CSI Dharmendra Verma and his team carried out pig catching drive in Vidur Nagar, Anil Nagar, Ahir Khedi, Kundan Nagar, RRCAT Road, Shiv Sagar, Shiv CT Colony and Silicon City.

“As many 80 pigs of Pappu Paroche and Vijendra Jhanjhot and others were caught and released out of the city,” Verma said.

