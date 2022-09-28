e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: DSIFD students take part in Heritage Walk on World Tourism Day

Indore: DSIFD students take part in Heritage Walk on World Tourism Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 01:34 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Tourism Day, a special Heritage Walk was organised by Indore Smart City on Tuesday. More than 60 students of the DSIFD Design Institute participated in it.

The Heritage Walk started out from Shiv Vilas Palace. Historian Zafar Ansari, who led the walk, informed the students about the rich heritage of the city.

The Heritage Walk reached Gopal Mandir of Malhari Martand Mandir via Rajwada, where the students were informed about the glorious history of Indore. The Walk further reached Nar Ratna Mandir (today’s Devlalikar Kala Vidhika) from Gopal Mandir via Krishnapura Chhatri. Here, the students were told about the great works of Art Maharishi DD Devlalikar in the field of art.

At Boliya Sarkar Chhatri, some of the products sold in Indore city at the end of the 19th Century were shown to the students. They were told about the printing and design of the litho process of these products, as well as about the contributions of Maharaja Yashwant Rao Holkar II to Art Deco and Fashion Design.

At the end of the Heritage Walk, many interesting questions from the students were answered in details by Ansari and historical objects from his personal collection were shown.

