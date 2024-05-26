Nautapa Day 1: No Relief During Day, Night Too Turns ‘Hottest’ In Many Years | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the citizens are already experiencing an excruciating summer this year, the first day of Nautapa, the nine days considered hottest in the year, brought the hottest night of the season with the temperature rising over 30 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the officials claim that Friday night was the hottest in at least five years as they don’t keep the record of minimum temperature in summer but they haven’t witnessed such rise in many years.

However, the day temperature has slightly decreased to below 44 degrees Celsius. According to officials of the regional meteorological department, with no new system being generated round the corner, the chances of relief are bleak in the city for at least two days. They added that the day and night temperature will increase by 1.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature may touch the 45 degrees Celsius mark with the chances of heat waves in the city.

“The next three to four days will remain dry and hot as there’s no major change in the weather system. However, a sudden change in the weather may take place due to local generation of the system,” Met officials said. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 30.3 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees above normal. Residents felt the heat as the weather remained hot and dry in the past one week which also turned the weather uncomfortable.