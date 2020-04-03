National Testing Agency form, fees dates extended amid coronavirus outbreak

Indore: Last date of submission of forms and fees for 7 entrance examinations conducted by National Testing Agency have been extended.

The examinations for which dates have been extended are: National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE-2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Admission Test-2020 for Ph.D. and Open Mat (MBA); Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020; Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)- 2020; UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020; CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020; and All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020.

As per the latest schedule, the last date for filling the application forms of the entrance examinations has been extended till 30 April and later.

“In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the NTA has extended the dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations,” the notice said.

The last date of submission for NCHM JEE 2020 and ICAR 2020 has been extended from March 31 to April 30, 2020.

IGNOU admission test and Open Mat’s last date of submission, which was March 23, is also April 30, 2020 as notified.

Students hoping to study in JNU can submit the forms for JNUEE 2020 latest by April 30, 2020.

The date of application for UGC-NET June 2020 was also revised by one month to May 16. CSIR-NET June 2020 online application form submission date extended to May 15.

Graduates applying for AIAPGET can submit the forms latest by May 31.

Applicants must also note that submission of Online Application Forms shall be accepted up to 4 PM and submission of fee is accepted up to 11.50 PM. “The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM,” NTA notified.

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website and official website of NTA, after assessment of the situation after 15.04.2020 only.

“NTA would expect students and parents to not worry about the Examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the Examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any,” the notice said.

Assuring students, NTA said that it would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.