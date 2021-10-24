National Programme for rabies control: Training of nurses to start anti-rabies facility at 36 health centres in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A training of nursing staff of over 36 health centres of the district was conducted under the National Rabies Control Programme on Saturday.

These centres would be equipped with anti-rabies injections to share the burden of Hukumchand Polyclinic Hospital.

District nodal officer for rabies control programme Dr Amit Malakar said, “Earlier, 12 health facilities were providing the anti-rabies injections and now we are increasing it to 36 facilities. The new facilities will start working in a week.”

He said that an app is also being developed to register all dog bite cases in real-time and to monitor the same easily.

The records of Hukumchand Polyclinic showed that there had been an increase of about seven per cent in dog bite cases reported at the health facility in the first nine months of this year. As many as 21,507 cases of dog bites were reported from January to September 30.

