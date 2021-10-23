e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:01 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: RTO Jabalpur issues 50K licenses to women in 3 years

The women in the state are being issued licenses free of cost under the state government's scheme to empower the girls and the women.
Staff Reporter
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur transport department has topped the state in issuing learners’ and permanent driving license to 50,000 women, a transport department official said on Saturday.

According to the latest figures released by the transport department of Madhya Pradesh, the licenses have been issued to women aged between 16 and 65 years.

The women in the state are being issued licenses free of cost under the state government’s scheme to empower the girls and the women.

Santosh Pal, the regional transport officer of Jabalpur, said, “The women were trained to drive even during the corona period and were issued licenses. Women these days not only drive their own vehicles but also understand their technicalities and are becoming self-sufficient.”

“Helping women with the process of getting their licenses has motivated them and given them a push to pursue their dreams too. They are now more confident and able. The department aims at keeping the streak going,” he added.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:01 PM IST
