National Lok Adalat: 22 Accident Claim Cases Resolved In MP's Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A National Lok Adalat was organised in Sendhwa Court, orchestrated by the Legal Services Authority Barwani under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Barwani, Anand Kumar Tiwari.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sendhwa, Rupesh Naik, inaugurated the event alongside Judicial Magistrates Sanjog Singh Vaghela and Nagina Maravi, along with members of the Advocates Association and officials from various departments.

Judges, addressing the attendees, emphasised the Lok Adalat's role in fostering mutual agreements, goodwill and resolving cases efficiently. The event aimed to address a spectrum of cases, including those involving banks, criminal matters, civil disputes, municipal issues, motor accidents, forest matters, electricity disputes, family cases, and revenue matters.

A noteworthy highlight of the Lok Adalat was the resolution of 22 motor accident claim cases, benefiting 96 individuals who received Rs 68.27 lakh.

Additionally, 22 Electricity Board cases were resolved, leading to a deposit of Rs 3,24,647, benefiting 47 individuals.

The Lok Adalat successfully tackled various civil, criminal, and check bounce cases, resulting in financial recovery and benefits for numerous parties.

The forest department contributed to environmental sustainability by distributing saplings to parties resolving their cases through Lok Adalat, encouraging both legal resolution and ecological consciousness.