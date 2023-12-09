Indore: Woman Stabbed In Neck With Pair Of Scissors At Her Rented House

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Raoji Bazar area after a woman was found murdered at her rented accommodation on Saturday morning. She was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors. The identity of the killer remains unknown as of the report filing.

Additional DCP (Zone-4) Abhinay Vishwakarma stated that the police were alerted by the residents of Jabran Colony who detected an unusual odor emanating from the house at approximately 10:30 am. Subsequently, the police, accompanied by a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, arrived at the location and discovered the decomposed remains of the woman.

Neha, a resident of Jabran Colony, was found murdered in her rented house. She lived alone in the rented house. She was stabbed to death, and a pair of scissors was discovered stuck in her neck at the crime scene.

After the investigation at the spot, the body was sent for the autopsy examination and further investigation is underway to identify the killer.