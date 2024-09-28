 National Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony Begins; Evergreen Songs Of Lata Mangeshkar Mesmerise Audience
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNational Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony Begins; Evergreen Songs Of Lata Mangeshkar Mesmerise Audience

National Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony Begins; Evergreen Songs Of Lata Mangeshkar Mesmerise Audience

The auditorium was filled with echoes of Lata Mangeshkar’s signature tune – Lag jaa gale and mesmerised the audience.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Lata Mangeshkar Award ceremony commenced on Friday with the ‘Amar Lata-HamariLata’, a light musical evening, based on the evergreen songs of Mangeshkar. The programme organised at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium began at 7 pm, where many artists of the city participated to recall the masterpieces of nightingale.

The auditorium was filled with echoes of Lata Mangeshkar’s signature tune – Lag jaa gale and mesmerised the audience. Several artists of the city, namely Mona Shevde, Shraddha Jagtap, Arpita Bobde, Shifa Ansari, Akanksha Jachak, Anubha Khadilkar, Shivangi Mishra, Sonali Puranik, Sandhya Garwal, Nupur Kaushal, Nupur Pandit, Pawan Bhatia, Swaransh Pathak and Rajesh Sharma performed different songs of Mangeshkar at the event.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh High Court Hosts Two-Day Colloquium On Intellectual Property Rights
article-image

On the second day of the award ceremony, music director Uttam Singh will be awarded with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award for the year 2022 and playback singer K S Chithra will be awarded for the year 2023. After the award ceremony, K S Chithra will perform along with her team of artists. The chief guest will be the State Government's minister for culture, tourism and religious trust and endowments, Dharmendra Singh Lodhi.

The programme will be presided over by union minister of state for women empowerment and child development, Savitri Thakur. Box: Chithra arrives K S Chithra arrived in Indore today visited the the newly constructed Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium and witnessed the performances of city singers there. The award ceremony will be held tomorrow.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu: Haryana Gangster Shot Dead By Police After ATM Heist In Kerala; 5 Arrested
Tamil Nadu: Haryana Gangster Shot Dead By Police After ATM Heist In Kerala; 5 Arrested
Gujarat: CBI Conducts Major Crackdown On Illegal Call Centers In Ahmedabad; Over 250 Officials Raid 35 Locations Amid Surge In Cybercrime
Gujarat: CBI Conducts Major Crackdown On Illegal Call Centers In Ahmedabad; Over 250 Officials Raid 35 Locations Amid Surge In Cybercrime
Maharashtra: LoP Vijay Wadettiwar Alleges ₹3,200 Crore Scam In Public Health Department
Maharashtra: LoP Vijay Wadettiwar Alleges ₹3,200 Crore Scam In Public Health Department
Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of 28-29 September, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details
Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of 28-29 September, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHAI Employee Wears Wedding Suit Hangs Self After Being Called By Cops

NHAI Employee Wears Wedding Suit Hangs Self After Being Called By Cops

Quick Getaway: Mohadi Waterfall, A Sanctuary To Connect With Nature

Quick Getaway: Mohadi Waterfall, A Sanctuary To Connect With Nature

IMPROVING TRAFFIC|Beat System Launched To Curb Encroachments On Footpaths

IMPROVING TRAFFIC|Beat System Launched To Curb Encroachments On Footpaths

National Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony Begins; Evergreen Songs Of Lata Mangeshkar Mesmerise...

National Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony Begins; Evergreen Songs Of Lata Mangeshkar Mesmerise...

Madhya Pradesh High Court Hosts Two-Day Colloquium On Intellectual Property Rights

Madhya Pradesh High Court Hosts Two-Day Colloquium On Intellectual Property Rights