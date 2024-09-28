National Lata Mangeshkar Award Ceremony Begins; Evergreen Songs Of Lata Mangeshkar Mesmerise Audience

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Lata Mangeshkar Award ceremony commenced on Friday with the ‘Amar Lata-HamariLata’, a light musical evening, based on the evergreen songs of Mangeshkar. The programme organised at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium began at 7 pm, where many artists of the city participated to recall the masterpieces of nightingale.

The auditorium was filled with echoes of Lata Mangeshkar’s signature tune – Lag jaa gale and mesmerised the audience. Several artists of the city, namely Mona Shevde, Shraddha Jagtap, Arpita Bobde, Shifa Ansari, Akanksha Jachak, Anubha Khadilkar, Shivangi Mishra, Sonali Puranik, Sandhya Garwal, Nupur Kaushal, Nupur Pandit, Pawan Bhatia, Swaransh Pathak and Rajesh Sharma performed different songs of Mangeshkar at the event.

On the second day of the award ceremony, music director Uttam Singh will be awarded with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award for the year 2022 and playback singer K S Chithra will be awarded for the year 2023. After the award ceremony, K S Chithra will perform along with her team of artists. The chief guest will be the State Government's minister for culture, tourism and religious trust and endowments, Dharmendra Singh Lodhi.

The programme will be presided over by union minister of state for women empowerment and child development, Savitri Thakur. Box: Chithra arrives K S Chithra arrived in Indore today visited the the newly constructed Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium and witnessed the performances of city singers there. The award ceremony will be held tomorrow.