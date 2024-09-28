Madhya Pradesh High Court Hosts Two-Day Colloquium On Intellectual Property Rights

MP High Court | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court of Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh State Judicial Academy, is going to host a two-day colloquium on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) for judges from across the state at Brilliant Convention Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The inaugural function of the conference, organised in partnership with the Intellectual Property Office (United Kingdom) and the International Trademark Association (INTA), will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, in the presence of Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, who is the chief guest for the event.

Justice Maheshwari will deliver the inaugural address, with distinguished guests including Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, and Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, Chief Justice, High Court of Madhya Pradesh and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge of High Court of Madhya Pradesh, in attendance. The programme will commence with a welcome address by Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, followed by opening remarks from Gauri Kumar, representative officer for South Asia at INTA.

Other notable speakers include Sarah Roberts Favell, Deputy Director of International Policy at the UK Intellectual Property Office, and Prashant Singh, Advocate General for Madhya Pradesh. The colloquium will focus on issues related to intellectual property rights, covering a range of topics critical to the modern judiciary.

The event is set to feature insights from legal experts and international stakeholders, offering an opportunity for knowledge exchange and strengthening judicial expertise in intellectual property law. The valedictory function will be held the following day at 4:00 pm, where Justice Maheshwari will once again be the chief guest.

The valedictory address will be followed by remarks from Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Vivek Rusia of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Iris Gunther, Director of Brand Enforcement & Sustainability at INTA, USA, will also address the gathering.