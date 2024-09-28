Indore: Metro Contractor Booked For Death Of Employee

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A metro project contractor was booked by police for negligence leading to the death of an employee by falling from a metro track in the Gandhi Nagar area. The incident occurred on September 23 when the deceased, working as a labourer, fell from the metro track while putting on an iron sheet.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Parmanand Paswan, a native of Bihar. An eyewitness Sanjay Rama told police that Parmanand was putting an iron sheet on the metro track and during the work, his foot slipped while stepping on the sheet, resulting in him falling from a height of at least 25 feet.

He suffered severe injuries in his ribs and elbow and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed during the treatment. During investigation, it came to light that the metro project contractor Indrawal Kumar did not have any preventive measures in place to avoid such incidents and did not adhere to any safety measures during the work, leading to the death of Parmanand.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 106 (whoever causes death of any person by doing any negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years with fine) of BNS.