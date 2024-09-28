200 Students Take Part In Special Heritage Walk, Learn About City’s History

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of "World Tourism Day", a special heritage walk was organised by India Tourism, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in association with various organisations of the city in which more than 200 students participated. This walk started from Bolia Sarkar's Chhatri, passed through Krishnapur to Gopal Mandir and concluded at the historic Rajwada.

More than 200 students and teams from various organisations were actively involved in the heritage walk. Assistant director of India Tourism A Gopal addressed the students and shared his views on the importance of tourism and the theme of this year Tourism for Peace. The heritage walk was led by the city's historian Zafar Ansari.

Narrating Indore's golden Holkar era history through the heritage walk, Ansari said that in the last 10 years, Indore's golden history was made known through hundreds of heritage walks, which has promoted tourism in Indore city and there are immense possibilities of tourism in the city in the future. This will also provide new employment opportunities.

Ansari showed the students historical objects from his personal collection from the Holkar era and answered their queries. The remarkable works done in the development of the city by Rao Raja Nandlal Mandloi, Subedar Malhar Holkar and Devi Ahilyabai Holkar along with Maharaja Yashwant Rao Holkar, Maharaja Tukoji Rao Holkar II and other rulers were also told to the students. Certificates were distributed to all students on behalf of India Tourism and guests were welcomed at the railway station and airport of the city.