National Fertilizers Limited records best ever results in FY 2022–23

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has recorded best-ever operational performance by producing 39.35 Lakh MT of urea with an overall capacity of 122% (also best-ever) during 2022-23 against CPLY of 35.23 Lakh MT. The company has also made record production and sale of all products, including industrial products.

The record production of urea has been achieved with lowest ever energy consumption in all plants thus helping in optimising the cost of production of urea.

On sales front, the company achieved total fertilizer sale of over 66.72 Lakh MT, which is best ever sales performance. This also includes highest ever urea sales of 53.70 LMT. For the first time, NFL has crossed 10 Lakh MT marks in terms of sale of P&K fertilizers. The sales of its agrochemical segment also reached new heights worth Rs 89 Crore.

On industrial products front, the company has recorded best ever sale of Rs 974 crore during 2022-23 year, an increase of 39% over the last year.