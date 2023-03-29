Madhya Pradesh: 80-year-old dies of bee sting in Guna district

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Stung by a swarm of bees, an 80-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Tuesday late at night. In another incident reported in Ashoknagar district, a 70-year-old person was seriously injured after he was attacked by bees.

The first incident was reported at Guna’s Mahugadha village when the deceased identified as Parvati Bai, a resident of Mahugadha village, guarding her crop at the agricultural field on Tuesday afternoon.

After the attack, Pravati fell to the ground in an unconscious state. She was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she died late on Tuesday night at around 11 pm. The post-mortem of the woman's body was done on Wednesday morning.

Deceased family members informed that, as per her daily routine, Parvati Bai went to her farm. Meanwhile, around 5 pm, she was attacked by bees. She got stung all over her body. She was unconscious after the attack.

In another similar incident, an elderly person Imratlal, 70, was attacked by bees on Tuesday morning at Ashok Nagar’s famous Hanuman Tekri temple.

Imratlal, a resident of Bahadurpur village in the district was admitted to the hospital in serious condition. Locals informed that he was going to visit Tekri on Tuesday morning when he was attacked by the bees.

After the incident was taken to the district, where his condition was said to be critical.

What expert says

In the case of citizens getting serious due to frequent bee attacks, Dr Sobran Roy stated that the severity is determined by the number of stings received. The greater the number of stings, the more severe the condition. This is also affected by age. It is more serious when a bee bites children or the elderly. The severity of the condition determines the treatment.

Mild to moderate allergies are treated by removing the sting, washing the affected area with soap and water, and applying cold compresses or ice. Applying cream to the affected area may alleviate pain.

In severe cases, epinephrine may be required. He stated that time should be given special consideration. The earlier a patient receives treatment, the better his chances of recovery.