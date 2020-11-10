National Education Day 2020: Indore school gets 2nd rank in country, top 3 positions in state

Indore: School in Indore bag all top 3 positions in Co-ed schools in Madhya Pradesh and in Day cum Boarding category, The Emerald Heights takes a lead and bags second position in the country along with first in state at the 14th annual Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020-21.

The ranking survey was released on Tuesday. A sample respondents database of 11,368 SEC (socio-economic category) ‘A’ parents, educationists, principals, teachers and senior school students in 28 cities and education hubs across India were interviewed to rate the country's Top 2,000 schools on 14 parameters of education excellence.

The survey rates and ranks the country’s in six main and twelve sub-categories – Day: Co-ed, Boys and Girls, Day-cum-boarding; Boarding: Co-ed, Girls and Boys; International: Day, Day-cum-boarding and fully residential. It also rates and ranks India’s best Special Needs; Private Budget and Government schools.

Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurugram (Day co-ed), SAI International School, Bhubaneswar and DPS, RK Puram, Delhi (Day-cum-boarding), Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh (all Girls) and St. John's High School, Chandigarh (all Boys) are ranked India’s no. 1 day schools.

To conduct the 2020-21 EWISR survey, the Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company constituted a sample respondents database of 11,368 individuals including school principals, teachers, educationists, fees-paying parents in SEC (socio-economic category) ‘A’, and senior school students in 28 major cities and education hubs across India.

The sample respondents were persuaded to rate India’s most well-known 2,000 primary-secondary schools on 14 parameters of education excellence. To rate and rank the best government and private budget schools, parents in SEC ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories were also interviewed, as shared by Dilip Thakore.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram was ranked as India’s no. 1 Government Day School and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Chennithala is ranked no. 1 Government Boarding School. The Aditya Birla Integrated School, Mumbai was top-ranked Special Needs School.

“This year taking note of the huge education disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a new parameter -- curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness) has been introduced to rate and rankschools' online teaching-learning practices,” researcher Premchand Palety said.

Day Schools of Indore/ MP in Top 10 India Rankings 2020-21

Day-Cum-Boarding Schools category:

The Emerald Heights International School, Indore - No. 2

The Sanskar Valley School, Bhopal - No. 4

DPS, Bhadbhada Road, Bhopal - No. 7

Special Needs Schools of MP in Top 20 India Rankings 2020-21-

Parvarish - The Museum School, Bhopal - No. 15

Top Ranking schools of Madhya Pradesh

India 2020- State 2020- School

22- 1- The Shishukunj International School

50- 2- DPS, Indore

51- 3- Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar

56- 4- DPS, Kolar Road

57- 5- Sagar Public School, Saket Nagar

59- 6 Billabong High International School

102- 7- Campion School, Bhouri

102 7- St. Joseph’s Co-ed School

114- 8- Choithram School, North Campus

132- 9- New Digamber Public School

134- 10- DPS, Rau

134- 10- The Millennium School

137- 11- Ryan International School, MPHB Colony

137- 11- Sagar Public School, Gandhi Nagar

140- 12- GD Goenka Public School

141- 13- Vidyasagar School

143- 14- Mount Carmel School

144- 15- Shri Ram Centennial School

168- 16- Prestige Public School

Parameters of evaluation

Academic reputation, competence of faculty (double weightage); individual attention to students; leadership/ management quality; curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness); Co-curricular Education; safety and hygiene; community service; internationalism; parental involvement; teacher welfare and development; value for money; sports education; and infrastructure provision.