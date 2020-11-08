Madhya Pradesh Open School releases Ruk Jana Nahi schedule- Check full details

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Open School (MPSOS) released the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi December Time Table 2020 for class 12th.

The examination will commence on December 14 and conclude on December 29.

If you are among 13,011 students in Indore, who could not pass the class 12th Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) examinations, then don’t be disheartened. They have another chance to clear the examination with Madhya Pradesh's Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme.

This is only valid for Class 10 and 12 students. The scheme has been specifically introduced to promote those who have failed in the board exams.

The board exams of students who have failed in class 10 and 12 and could not clear the exam in first attempt of the scheme can apply for second attempt to be held in December.

Students can apply at https://mpsos.mponline.gov.in/

Timetable for Class 12th second attempt

14 Dec 2020: Geography, Chemistry, Crop Production & Horticulture, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Still life & Design

15 Dec 2020: Sanskrit

16 Dec 2020: History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. Of Science & Maths Useful for Agriculture, Home Management Nutrition

17 Dec 2020: Book Keeping & Accountancy

18 Dec 2020: Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Humanities Group

19 Dec 2020: Political Science, Animal Hus. Milk trade, Poultry Farming & Fishery, Element of Science, Business Economics, History of Indian Art,

21 Dec 2020: Biology, Biotechnology, Economics

22 Dec 2020: Second Language - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi, etc.

23 Dec 2020: Special Language — Hindi (001), English (002), Urdu (005)

24 Dec 2020: NSQF

26 Dec 2020: Higher Mathematics

28 Dec 2020: Drawing & Designing

29 Dec 2020: Informatics Practices, Indian Music