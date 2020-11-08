Madhya Pradesh: Hectic political activities on, 3 Congress MLAs meet BJP minister

Hectic political activities continued in the state even before the announcement of bypoll results.

The BJP and the Congress have set their eyes on each other’s legislators. Three legislators of the Congress separately met cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadauria on Sunday.

Bhadauria did not reveal the legislators’ names. But he said they had met him. Bhadauri said they had met him in connection with the development work in their constituencies.

MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath has already accused BJP of luring legislators of his party.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also made the similar allegations against the Congress. The BJP and the Congress are contacting those legislators who had already been in touch with these two parties.

Nath is talking to those BJP law-makers who had contacted him during his tenure as chief minister. Apart from some elderly legislators, there are a few law-makers who do not originally belong to the BJP ideology. They have switched over to the BJP from other parties.

A few Congress legislators are also on the BJP’s target. The BJP leaders have recently held meeting with two of them.

According to reports, one of the two legislators can anytime defect to the BJP. Some mediators are talking to these law-makers. The BJP is facing difficulties to induct those MLAs into the party because of opposition by a few party leaders. Nonetheless, they will soon be pacified.

By-election results will be announced on November 10. The BJP wants to give one more jolt to the Congress before that. The ruling party is making a strategy for it.

The Congress legislators who joined BJP earlier had discussed with Bhadauria about it.