Madhya Pradesh: Five-year-old boy stuck in borewell dies in Niwari district

A five-year-old boy, who fell into a 200-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district four days back, could not be saved even after a 90-hour-long rescue operation, officials said on Sunday.

His body was taken out by the rescue team from the borewell on the early hours of Sunday at around 3 am.

The boy named Pahlad fell in the borewell in his father Harikishan farmland, on Wednesday. The rescue work to save the five-year-old ended at around 9.30 am on Sunday early morning.

After taking him out from the well, the team of doctors wrapped the boy and took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The teams of army, NDRF, SDRF and district administration kept on working to rescue the boy for more than 90 hours.

The boy was trapped at the depth of 59 feet in the borewell and to save him, the teams had dug out the 67 feet of earth parallel to the bore and 24 feet horizontal tunnel.

The borewell was dug tilted, thus it took the rescue team more time to reach the boy. The teams dig the horizontal tunnel for three times. On Saturday evening the team from Jhansi came to the spot and guided the excavation with the help of magnetic alignment, the team reached the spot where the boy was trapped.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet expressed sadness over the boy's death and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for his family.