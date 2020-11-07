Bhopal: BJP takes feedback on each seat from the election in charges

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting on Saturday with the party’s district presidents and in charges of 28 seats where by-elections were held.

The party took feedback on the outcome of each seat. The BJP leaders told the district presidents and poll in charges to remain careful at the time of counting of votes.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational secretary Suhas Bhagat held the meeting.

The party leaders took booth-wise feedback from the poll in charges. On the basis of that feedback, the party’s position was estimated.

After the analysis, the BJP leaders looked satisfied. At a press conference, Sharma said on the basis of the reports of the leaders who took charge of each assembly seat, it could be said the party would register a big win in the by-elections.

For this reason, the Congress has begun to make allegations, Sharma said.

Digvijaya Singh has already alleged that the EVM chip can be hacked, Sharma said, adding that Kamal Nath is blaming the police and administration.

The BJP will not accept anyone working against the party’s interest and that action will be taken against such people, Sharma said.