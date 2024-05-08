 Bhopal: Works Of 14 Eminent Painters On Display At Maitri
Poet, writer and art critic Prayag Shukla inaugurated the exhibition and the gallery on Wednesday located in Rudraksh Park-2 in Bawadiya Kalan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 11:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The works of 14 eminent painters of the country are on display at an exhibition organised at Maitri Art Gallery in the city. The woks of Ram Kumar, Akbar Padamsee, KG Subramanyan, Jeram Patel, DJ Joshi, Laxman Bhand, Amit Ambalal, Haku Shah, A Ramachandran, Laxma Goud, Jogen Chowdhury, Jai Zharotia , Prabhakar Kolte and Himmat Shah are on display.

Exhibition curator Ranjit Arora said exhibition would run for a month. After exhibition, another show will be organised in which paintings of three generations of artistes of Madhya Pradesh will be displayed. The gallery will organise art exhibitions of new artistes to encourage their art.

Seminars and workshops on art will also be organised from time to time. Exhibitions of photographs will also be held in the gallery. The effort will be made to hold competitions and reward participants to encourage youths.

One of the objectives of establishing the gallery is to provide platform for artistes to meet and discuss their subjects. Plans are underway to organise workshops and classes for schoolchildren interested in painting, said Arora.

